When Was The Last Time Los Angeles Hosted an MLB All-Star Game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a storied history in Major League Baseball — seven World Series Championships, 55 franchise Hall of Famers and nine consecutive post season appearances since 2013.

This month, Los Angeles will mark another milestone. Dodger Stadium will host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 19 —a first for Los Angeles in 42 years.

When Did the Dodgers Last Host the MLB All-Star Game?

The Dodgers last hosted the Midsummer Classic on July 9, 1980.

The Dodgers were slated to host the All-Star Game in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been more than four decades since Los Angeles hosted an All-Star Game, but Southern California is no stranger to the game.

Past All-Star Games in Southern California

The San Diego Padres hosted the game in 2016. The Anaheim Angels hosted in 2010 and 1992.

In 1989, the then-California Angels hosted the All-Star Game at Angel Stadium.

What Did LA's All-Star Game Look Like in 1980?

Some MLB players in the 1980 All-Star Game may ring a bell for longtime fans -- from LA's Steve Garvey and Davey Lopes to New York Yankees' Pitcher Tommy John and San Francisco's Vida Blue.

The 1980 game was the first one hosted at Dodger Stadium, with the prior LA All-Star Game being held at the Memorial Coliseum in 1959.

