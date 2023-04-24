Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Lakers Put Grizzlies on Brink of Elimination With 117-111 Victory in Game 4

LeBron James put the Lakers on his back and put the Memphis Grizzlies on the brink of elimination, as the Los Angles Lakers won Game 4 on Monday 117-111 in overtime.

By Michael Duarte

2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James put the Lakers on his back and made sure they would not relinquish home-court advantage.

There was once a time not too long ago when it was possible the four-time MVP would not even be able to play in the NBA Playoffs. Now he's turning back the clock and looking like the vintage LeBron of old.

James scored a game-tying layup with less than a second remaining in regulation and then led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-111 overtime victory in Game 4 to put the Memphis Grizzlies on the brink of elimination.

James did it all on Monday, finishing with 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks, but more importantly, he gave the seven-seed Lakers a 3-1 lead over the two-seed Grizzlies. The 20 rebounds by James were a career playoff high.

This is an evolving story. Please refresh this page for more stats, updates, and player reactions...

