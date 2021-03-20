Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Leaves Lakers Game With a Right Ankle Injury and Does Not Return

LeBron James has left the court with visible frustration after injuring his right ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks.

By Greg Beacham

Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
Michael Owens/Getty Images

LeBron James left the court with visible frustration after injuring his right ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers' game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

James left early in the second quarter, and the team later announced he would not return.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The 17-time All-Star appeared to get hurt when he rolled his right ankle and then made awkward contact with defender Solomon Hill. He fell to the court and screamed, briefly rolling around in obvious pain.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Basketball 8 mins ago

No. 12 Seed UCSB Loses to No. 5 Creighton on Last-Second Free Throws

Los Angeles Lakers 17 mins ago

LeBron James Hurt, Hawks Beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th Straight Win

But James got up shortly afterward and walked it off during a timeout. The 36-year-old superstar stayed in the game and even hit a corner 3-pointer on the Lakers' ensuing possession.

James then called another timeout moments later and took himself out of the game, smacking a chair in frustration as he walked off the court behind the Lakers' basket. He immediately went to the locker room accompanied by the Lakers' training staff and Anthony Davis, who hasn't played since Valentine's Day due to a right calf injury.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a spectacular 17th NBA season for the defending champion Lakers, who sit second in the overall NBA standings despite Davis' lengthy absence. James' inspired play is the biggest reason for Los Angeles' continued success, with his teammates and observers around the league touting him for his fifth NBA MVP award.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAKobe BryantLeBron JamesBasketball
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us