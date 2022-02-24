Map: Kobe Bryant Murals in Southern California and Around the World

Artwork celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant and expressing grief over what was lost became part of Los Angeles' landscape in the days after the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including the Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In the weeks and months that followed the Jan. 26, 2020 tragedy on a Calabasas hillside, that grief was expressed many ways, but the murals became lasting memorials. Years later, many are still there and more have been created, artful reminders of a singular, undeniable and inspirational force in Los Angeles' storied sports history.

Kobemural.com has mapped hundreds of murals in Southern California and beyond, along with photos. See the murals map below.

