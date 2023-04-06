Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's Sneakers From Game 2 of 1998 Finals Receive Record-Tying Bid

Game-worn and autographed kicks from "The Last Dance" are expected to become the most expensive sneakers of all time

By Max Molski

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The price to be like Mike has reached $1.8 million – and it could keep going up.

Michael Jordan’s game-worn and autographed sneakers from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals went up for auction via Sotheby’s on April 3, and the kicks have already received a record-setting bid.

The current figure of $1.8 million would tie the record for most expensive sneakers of all time, a distinction that currently belongs to a pair of Nike Air Yeezy prototypes worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammys. 

The 1998 Finals was Jordan’s final series with the Chicago Bulls, serving as the conclusion to “The Last Dance.” Game 2 was one of His Airness’ best games in the series, as he scored 37 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. Jordan and Co. eventually beat the Utah Jazz in six games, earning their sixth and final championship together.

The “Bred” Air Jordan 13s worn by the namesake in Game 2 are among the most iconic shoes in the entire Jordan catalog. He debuted the shoes during “The Last Dance” 1997-98 season and Air Jordan has continued to release different versions of the 13s over the last 25 years.

With Ben Affleck’s “Air” movie about Nike’s pursuit of Jordan as a rookie releasing in theaters this week and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoe hitting shelves on Friday, Air Jordan is getting plenty of buzz right now.

By the time the auction for the coveted Jordan 13s closes on April 11, Jordan might have another record, too. Sotheby’s estimates that the shoes will sell for a final price tag between $2-4 million.

"Without Deloris Jordan... none of that would've happened." Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Chris Tucker discuss their new film "Air," and share why the film never shows Michael Jordan's face, but instead focuses on his mother.
