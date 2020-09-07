NBA

NBA Fines Clippers' Beverley $25,000 for Verbal Abuse of Ref

By Associated Press

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

The incident took place Saturday night with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.

Beverley then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail. It became his second ejection of the season and his first of the playoffs.

It’s also his second $25,000 fine of the season; he got the first in October for throwing the ball into the stands after the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the season for both clubs.

NBAClippers
