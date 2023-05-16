NBA Twitter Reacts to Spurs Winning Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Twitter reacts to Spurs winning Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The San Antonio Spurs have hit the jackpot.
Again.
San Antonio was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft through Tuesday night's draft lottery in Chicago.
The Spurs entered the event tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets for the best odds to land the top pick at 14%. Detroit came in at No. 5, followed by Houston at No. 4, the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 and the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2.
The Spurs have now emerged victorious in the draft lottery three times. They won in 1987 and selected David Robinson. They won again in 1997 and selected Tim Duncan. Now, they have the ability to select another potential all-time great big man in French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.
