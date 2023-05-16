NBA Draft

NBA Twitter Reacts to Spurs Winning Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

The Spurs were awarded the No. 1 overall pick through Tuesday night's draft lottery

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter reacts to Spurs winning Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Antonio Spurs have hit the jackpot.

Again.

San Antonio was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft through Tuesday night's draft lottery in Chicago.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Spurs entered the event tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets for the best odds to land the top pick at 14%. Detroit came in at No. 5, followed by Houston at No. 4, the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 and the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2.

The Spurs have now emerged victorious in the draft lottery three times. They won in 1987 and selected David Robinson. They won again in 1997 and selected Tim Duncan. Now, they have the ability to select another potential all-time great big man in French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Football

ESPN Announces ‘Pat McAfee Show' Will Join Afternoon Lineup

NBA

Spurs Win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Here's how social media reacted to Gregg Popovich and Co. winning the Wemby sweepstakes:

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA DraftNBAVictor Wembanyama
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us