Clippers to display California high school basketball jerseys in new arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are paying back to the state of California.

The team on Tuesday announced a new initiative involving all state high schools.

When the Clippers' new $2 billion arena -- the Intuit Dome -- opens this coming August, the team wants to display basketball jerseys that represent high schools from all across the state.

"Help us honor the state’s rich history of youth basketball, and send in your team’s jersey to be displayed at Intuit Dome," the Clippers posted on their website.

It is not yet known how or where the jerseys would be displayed.

The website includes a form for school officials -- principal, teacher, athletic director, etc. -- to fill out and sign, including an optional box on fun facts about the respective school.

There's also a box to check that reads: "Are you interested in having your High School team play a game at Intuit Dome?"

The team seems to be trying out new things for when the arena opens, including an exclusive section of the seating called "The Wall." It's a section of the arena that will seat 4,500 fans, but those people can only be Clippers fans who cannot cheer for or wear gear of opposing teams.

Season tickets on The Wall start at $264 per month.