‘Game of the Year': NBA fans react to Lakers' double OT win vs. Warriors

LeBron James recorded a 36-20-12 triple-double in the 145-144 win.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Don't take LeBron James and Stephen Curry for granted.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game at Chase Center Saturday, with the former prevailing 145-144 in double overtime.

It became an instant classic, led by two of the NBA's all-time greats rewinding to their primes. James, in particular, was magical. The 39-year-old dropped 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14 of 25 overall, 2 of 4 from deep and 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Two of James' free throws won the game for Los Angeles.

Curry led all players with 46 points, along with seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. He shot 17 of 36 overall, 9 of 22 from deep and 3 of 3 from the stripe. Klay Thompson added 24 points while Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga each chipped in 22.

Anthony Davis recorded 29 points despite missing some time with an injury while D'Angelo Russell added 28 and Austin Reaves 17.

The result moved the Lakers to 24-23 while the Warriors fell to 19-24. Here are the best reactions on social media from NBA fans:

The Lakers and Warriors will meet again in the Bay on Thursday, Feb. 22.

