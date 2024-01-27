‘Game of the Year': NBA fans react to Lakers' double OT win vs. Warriors

Don't take LeBron James and Stephen Curry for granted.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game at Chase Center Saturday, with the former prevailing 145-144 in double overtime.

It became an instant classic, led by two of the NBA's all-time greats rewinding to their primes. James, in particular, was magical. The 39-year-old dropped 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 14 of 25 overall, 2 of 4 from deep and 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Two of James' free throws won the game for Los Angeles.

LEBRON WINS IT WITH 2 CLUTCH FREE THROWS 🚨



FINAL IN DOUBLE OT: Lakers 145, Warriors 144



LBJ: 36p, 20r (career high), 12a

Steph: 46p (9 threes) pic.twitter.com/nEpTsndotp — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2024

Curry led all players with 46 points, along with seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. He shot 17 of 36 overall, 9 of 22 from deep and 3 of 3 from the stripe. Klay Thompson added 24 points while Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga each chipped in 22.

Anthony Davis recorded 29 points despite missing some time with an injury while D'Angelo Russell added 28 and Austin Reaves 17.

The result moved the Lakers to 24-23 while the Warriors fell to 19-24. Here are the best reactions on social media from NBA fans:

Steph vs LeBron tonight:



Steph — LeBron —

46 PTS 36 PTS

7 AST 20 REB

9 3P 12 AST



Game of the year. pic.twitter.com/tbm8wkKKUA — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 28, 2024

Just watched the best NBA game of the season!! The Lakers grabbed a much needed 145-144 2OT win over the Warriors at a critical point in the season! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 28, 2024

Steph just ripped his jersey while walking off the court 😡😬 pic.twitter.com/OdmUsEaKT1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2024

LeBron is the first Laker with 30 PTS, 20 REB and 10 AST since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976 👑



▪️36 PTS

▪️20 REB (career-high)

▪️12 AST



YEAR 21. pic.twitter.com/X1ahY7J2bW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 28, 2024

Cant take this matchup for granted.

What a game! https://t.co/AIfMznr6It pic.twitter.com/OGZLKccJwQ — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) January 28, 2024

36-20-12 is what a 39 year old senior citizen put up on the Warriors tonight with a W! Like I said before I’ll take Bron against the Warriors with no KD any day of the week. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 28, 2024

salute bron tho 36/20/12 in year 21 is incredible and probably something we will never see again — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 28, 2024

D’angelo Russell.



What an up & down, flawed, grimy, but gutsy performance.



• 17 pts in the 4th + 2OT

• Biggest Swing 3’s of the game



DLO has now scored 20+ pts in 6 straight games.



Lakers are 4-2 during that stretch.



D…LOADED.

pic.twitter.com/RXEf9C46US — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) January 28, 2024

Back to back big scores from DLo and Klay in the Please Dont Trade Me Winter Classic. — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) January 28, 2024

What a great game that was to watch. Such great clutch 3-point shooting by Steph, Klay and DLo. Such great back and forth. I was thoroughly entertained. In the end, the better team won. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 28, 2024

110th triple double for the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/c3XDNRmKHW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2024

The Lakers and Warriors will meet again in the Bay on Thursday, Feb. 22.