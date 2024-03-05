5 free agency fits for the Chargers in 2024

It's safe to say Jim Harbaugh has his work cut out for him.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be an attractive destination due to location and current star players, but there's plenty to do behind the scenes.

Draft-wise, the Chargers will pick No. 5 overall after a disappointing 5-12 season riddled with injuries. They also have 27 pending free agents, including unrestricted players in Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett, Alohi Gilman, Will Clapp and more.

And factoring in looming draft class cap hits and minimum roster requirements, the Chargers are essentially $55 million over the cap, per The Athletic via Over the Cap.

So, Los Angeles can't spend too much in free agency given the financial constraints, unless they move on from players with large pending cap hits such as wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Let's look at five players the Chargers can target in the 2024 free agency period:

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens clearly overpaid for OBJ's services a year ago, giving him $15 million for what resulted in 565 receiving yards on 35 catches and three touchdowns.

Beckham, who will be 32 years old during the 2024 season, could provide better impact in a lesser role elsewhere, which is something the Chargers can give on a cheaper contract. Los Angeles probably won't move on from both Allen and Williams, so Beckham could slot in alongside Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnson.

C Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams

The Chargers have multiple holes to fill on the offensive line, starting at center. Corey Linsley's future is unclear due to a heart issue and Will Clapp is a free agent.

That brings Brian Allen to the center, as the Rams decided to part ways with him. Allen, 28, could simply swap L.A. teams and go from one gunslinger in Matthew Stafford to another in Justin Herbert. Allen's games played have decreased in each of the last two seasons, so he could be had on a cheap, prove-it deal.

DT Johnathan Hankins, Dallas Cowboys

After cutting Sebastian Joseph-Day and with Austin Johnson a pending free agent, the interior of the defensive line is an area in need of improvement.

A reliable veteran who can clog up the middle will be key, with Hankins of the Cowboys standing out as a potential affordable buy. He'll be 32 in 2024 but is coming off a career-best-tying three sacks in 14 games, along with two tackles for loss and three QB hits. He won't rush the QB at a high rate, but he can help plug gaps in the short term, which makes sense as a depth piece.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

With Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley hitting free agency, the Chargers need to pair a talented running back with Herbert. They could find a gem through the draft, especially one who can both run and catch, so this player will have an emphasis on only the latter.

Gibson, who will turn 26 in 2024, was a solid receiving back for the Commanders. He's two years removed from a 1,000-yard running season as a sophomore, but he only averaged 4.0 yards per carry and regressed in the yardage department the last two seasons. He has, however, improved as a receiver and could help Herbert and Co. in that department.

FS Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Jackson, who is 30, is a former first-team All-Pro in 2018 and two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019. The Bears parted ways with him to clear up space, so he could be signed on a cheap deal following a down 2023 campaign.

The Chargers need cornerback and safety help alongside Derwin James Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr., so Jackson, named as one of the 100 greatest Bears of all time, could help patch up a department that was easily dispatched last season.