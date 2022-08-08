University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Cale Gundy Resigns After Using Offensive Language

University of Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy explained his resignation and apologized for his actions via social media on Sunday.

By Cliff Brunt

Cale Gundy
USA Today

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week.

Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.

Gundy apologized in his post and explained why he resigned. He said he noticed a player was distracted while he was supposed to be taking notes, so he picked up the athlete’s iPad and read the words on the screen aloud. He acknowledged that he said a word that he “should never — under any circumstance — have uttered,” and said he was “horrified” when he realized what he had done.

“What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional,” Gundy said. “Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter what my intentions.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said in a statement that those associated with the program are “all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”

“It’s with sadness that I accept coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables said. “He’s dedicated more than half his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We’re thankful for that commitment.”

Gundy was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship season in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was one of the holdovers when Venables took over as head coach in December 2021.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

MLB 51 mins ago

2023 MLB Free Agency: When It Is, Biggest Available Names This Offseason

MLB 1 hour ago

MLB Unveils Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game Uniforms

Venables said L’Damian Washington, who had been an offensive analyst, will coach receivers on an interim basis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of OklahomaCollege Football
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us