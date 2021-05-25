Rams Are Looking Forward to Capacity Crowds at SoFi Stadium

The Rams are planning on a full house when at SoFi Stadium for the upcoming NFL season.

The team announced Tuesday that it plans to have full-capacity crowds at the Inglewood stadium, a turnaround from last season when the team was playing in front of empty seats due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a Twitter post, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff wrote that team owner Stan Kroenke built the Inglewood stadium “for Rams fans & all of LA to enjoy.''

“Thanks to (the county Department of Public Health), the heroic work of the medical community & first responders, and everyone doing their part, we are thrilled to announce we will welcome fans to the Rams House this fall at full capacity,'' Demoff wrote.

The Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams, have not made a formal announcement, but the team is also expected to sell tickets at full capacity for its games.

The Rams announcement did not come as a surprise given the state's announcement last week that it will lift all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on June 15. The date was chosen back in April, in

anticipation of growing numbers of residents being vaccinated against COVID-19.

County health officials announced late last week that they would align with the state and also lift most COVID restrictions on June 15.

Although the bulk of restrictions will be scrapped, some guidance will remain in place for large-scale events, such as NFL football games. According to the state, for large outdoor events attended by more than 10,000

people, the state will strongly recommend -- but not require -- that all attendees show proof of being fully vaccinated or having a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. People who cannot show either will still be able to attend, but must wear a mask.

For indoor events attended by 5,000 or more people, only people who are fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will be able to attend. There will be no provision allowing attendance by people who cannot prove either.

The Dodgers announced last week that the team will return to full capacity at Dodger Stadium after June 15.