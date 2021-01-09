Rams QB John Wolford Taken to Hospital in Ambulance with Neck Injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford has been transported to a hospital via ambulance for observation after injuring his neck in the NFC wild card opener at Seattle.

Wolford was injured on a hit by safety Jamal Adams on a designed run in the first quarter.

Wolford got the start because Jared Goff was just 12 days removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand after breaking it at Seattle in Week 16.

Here's the image of #LARams QB John Wolford being loaded into the ambulance. (Image via AP Images) pic.twitter.com/4jbp2rW6iV — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 9, 2021

Goff hasn’t been very effective but the Rams got a pick-6 from Darious Williams and a big first half from rookie running back Cam Akers, who rushed for 97 yards and had another 45 yards receiving.

The Rams lead 20-10 at the break. They are 36-0 when leading at the half in coach Sean McVay’s four seasons.