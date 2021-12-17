Rams-Seahawks Game Moved to Tuesday Due to COVID Spike

The Rams’ game scheduled for Sunday against division foe Seattle was moved to Tuesday due to COVID-19 problems, the team said.

The game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was one of three moved because of NFL COVID outbreaks, the AP reported.

Las Vegas at Cleveland was moved from Saturday to Monday. Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Monday. Washington and Philadelphia will play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league's thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

Last season, in the midst of the coronavirus, the NFL completed its season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games, some to midweek. In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances and, instead, forfeits could happen.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said.

On Friday, those adjustments included more rescheduling.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across the NFL in recent days, mirroring trends seen in the general population.