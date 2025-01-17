Rams thank Cardinals, local community for hosting playoff game in Arizona Republic ad

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing for their NFC Divisional Round battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they're is also thanking another NFL team for its hospitality during last week's Wild Card Round.

The team took out a full-page ad in the Arizona Republic, thanking the Arizona Cardinals and the local community for accommodating the team as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles played what was meant to be a home game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, though preparations were made to bring as much of an LA flair as possible to the desert.

"In times of adversity, true integrity is shown. Arizona, you were there for us when we needed it most. We are grateful to the Bidwill Family, the entire Arizona Cardinals staff, and the local community who took us in without hesitation and with gracious hospitality," the ad said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Rams now hit the road, with snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon's battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Kickoff for that game is slated for 12 p.m. Pacific Time and can be seen on NBC and Peacock.