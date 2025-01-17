Los Angeles Rams

Rams thank Cardinals, local community for hosting playoff game in Arizona Republic ad

The Rams hosted the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round after their home game was moved due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires

By Peter Marzano

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 13: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) during the NFL Wild Card Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on January 13, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing for their NFC Divisional Round battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they're is also thanking another NFL team for its hospitality during last week's Wild Card Round.

The team took out a full-page ad in the Arizona Republic, thanking the Arizona Cardinals and the local community for accommodating the team as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles played what was meant to be a home game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, though preparations were made to bring as much of an LA flair as possible to the desert.

"In times of adversity, true integrity is shown. Arizona, you were there for us when we needed it most. We are grateful to the Bidwill Family, the entire Arizona Cardinals staff, and the local community who took us in without hesitation and with gracious hospitality," the ad said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Rams now hit the road, with snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon's battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC's No. 2 seed.

Kickoff for that game is slated for 12 p.m. Pacific Time and can be seen on NBC and Peacock.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA 3 hours ago

LeBron James turned down $10 million from Reebok when he was 18 years old

NFL 7 hours ago

Dolphins named designated home team for NFL's first game in Madrid

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Rams
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us