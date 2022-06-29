Report: Bradley Beal Declines $36.4 Million Option; Can Return to Wizards on Max Deal

Report: Beal declines $36.4 million option; can return on max deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4 million player option and has become a free agent, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beal, who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Washington, can now sign a five-year max contract with the Wizards worth nearly $250 million. Should he decide to leave Washington, he can sign a four-year deal worth about $184 million.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Wizards brought in Monte Morris and Will Barton, while sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Nuggets. Morris will help the team’s point guard situation, and Barton will come as a solid 3-point shooter on the wing.

The Wizards’ first, and expected, domino of the offseason has now fallen. What happens next will shape the franchise for years to come.