River Ryan strikes out 8 in 1st major league win, Dodgers hit 3 homers in 6-2 win over Astros

Teoscar Hernández hit his 22nd home run, River Ryan struck out eight in his first major league win and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Sunday.

Gavin Lux and James Outman also homered for the Dodgers, who came into the game with a 1-7 road record in July.

With the Dodgers clinging to a 3-2 lead in the eighth, Hernández turned on a slider from Bryan King and sent it 361 feet into the left field seats. Cavan Biggio extended the Dodgers lead with an RBI single to center, scoring Lux, who had walked, to make it 5-2.

Jason Heyward tacked on another run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth, scoring Shohei Ohtani.

After the first inning, Ryan (1-0) struck out six of the next 10 batters he faced through the fourth. The rookie did not surrender a hit until Jon Singleton doubled off the right-field bullpen fence to lead off the sixth inning.

Ryan gave up one run on two hits and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.

Houston's Spencer Arrighetti (4-9) struck out five of the first eight batters he faced. He set down eight straight batters from the second until giving up a solo homer to Outman in the fifth.

Lux continued his hot streak with a 379-foot two-run homer to right field in the sixth.

Arrighetti gave up three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Outman started the scoring with a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning.

Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Astros in the sixth. Houston was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

LA's Austin Barnes extended his hit streak to 12 games with a single to left field in the fifth inning.

Ohtani stole his 27th base of the season. A new career-high.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (right tricep tightness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday.

Astros: RHP Jusin Verlander (neck discomfort) and RHP Luis Garcia (right elbow surgery) will both pitch from the game mound on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA) will face RHP Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA) when Los Angeles opens a two-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.

Astros: RHP Jake Bloss (0-1, 6.94 ERA) opposes RHP Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.93 ERA) as Houston opens a three-game home series against the Pirates on Monday.