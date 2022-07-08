Nailed It: Saweetie Rocks First Pitch in Style at Dodger Stadium

It wasn't a strike, but Saweetie still nailed the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Working from the stretch, the 'Best Friend' rapper toed the rubber with her Louboutins, swayed like a pro into a high leg kick and delivered to Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts behind home plate. Even Betts seemed impressed after getting a closer look at her 4-inch bedazzled nails.

Sure, the ball one-hopped just in front of home plate, but we've seen far worse first pitches.

Saweetie showed off the icy nails featuring shades of blue in an Instagram post.

They might be a good luck charm. Betts went on to smack two home runs and the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in the series opener.

Her appearance was part of Filipino Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium.