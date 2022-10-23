Steph Curry Has Funny Response on 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade

Steph has funny response to Panthers trading CMC to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry took time to boast a little toward 49ers fans after the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday at Chase Center.

The Carolina Panthers have hit the rebuild button after trading Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers this past week.

Despite offloading talented players, the Panthers surprised many with a win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the 49ers were handed a lopsided loss by the Kansas City Chiefs, with McCaffrey seeing limited playing time after arriving in the Bay Area on Friday.

Nonetheless, Curry didn't hesitate to talk smack.

"Wake them up because the Panthers won today," Curry told "Warriors Postgame Live." "We sending Christian McCaffrey out here to the Niners and then we win. So I don't know who won that trade so far. Keep pounding!"

Steph has jokes about the CMC trade to the Niners 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYONJpRqXc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2022

It might take a year to find out which team won the trade as the Panthers will need to hit on the second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 to pull out the win over the 49ers.

On the other hand, many have picked San Francisco as the winners of the trade as McCaffrey will have a more prominent offensive role when the 49ers face off against their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

