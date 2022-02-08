The competition isn’t limited to the field at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl.

Bakeries in Los Angeles and Cincinnati, both with long histories in their communities, are locked in a friendly competition this week featuring team-themed treats to raise money for charities. Torrance Bakery, a family owned business serving the South Bay since 1984, will back the Rams in a matchup for the ages against Cincinnati’s Busken Bakery, which has been in business since 1928.

A $2,500 wager is on the line in the form of a donation to the rival’s charity of choice. If the Rams win, Busken Bakery will make a donation supporting the Torrance YMCA Youth Institute Program. If the Bengals win, Torrance Bakery will donate to Seven Brothers Farm.

The YMCA Youth Institute of Media Arts Program is a year-round program that uses technology to promote youth development. Seven Brothers Farm offers team building opportunities for youths and education about running a farm.