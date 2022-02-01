Super Bowl LVI

LA Phil Youth Orchestra to Perform During Super Bowl Pre-Game Festivities

The Super Bowl will be more than just a football game, it will also feature award-winning artists during pre-game, an LA youth orchestra and a special flyover.

By Chelsea Hylton

Super Bowl Sunday is not only guaranteed to be a great football experience, but the pre-game show featuring Grammy-nominated artists, the LA Phil youth orchestra and a "first-of-its-kind flyover" by the U.S. Air Force will also be a show stopper.

The NFL released a statement confirming that the Super Bowl pre-game festivities Feb. 13 will include performances by Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary, Zedd, and a performance by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

While both teams warm-up, multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd will be taking lead as the official DJ.

The six-time Grammy-nominated singer, Jhené Aiko, will be performing America the Beautiful followed by the American urban contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary accompanied by the LA Phil's YOLA performing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

LA Phil said in tweet that Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) participants are looking forward to their upcoming performance and cannot wait to take the stage with gospel duo Mary Mary conducted by Thomas Wilkins with musical direction by Derrick Hodge.

The LA Phil's YOLA provides young people ages five all the way up to 18 years-old with intensive music instruction, opportunities to perform on stage both in communities and around the world, along with free instruments.

YOLA has both local and national programs that aimed to "opportunities for young musicians, teaching artists, program administrators, and other stakeholders" to promote learning and creating community.

Also on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will be performing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language.

During the national anthem the U.S. Air Force will be doing a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium to celebrate its 75th Anniversary. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

All of these performances and appearances will make for an eventful Super Bowl Sunday in Los Angeles. You can watch the game on NBC4 or stream on these NBC platforms.

