Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out of Super Bowl LVI With Knee Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a left knee injury.

Beckham Jr. sustained the non-contact injury late in the second quarter. The wideout dropped a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and then went to the ground in pain.

Beckham Jr. was able to walk off the field under his own power. He entered the medical tent on the Rams' sideline before heading to the locker room.

The eighth-year wide receiver was back on the Rams' sideline during the second half.

OBJ is back on the sideline.



He has been declared OUT for the remainder of #SBLVI. pic.twitter.com/UFpItiA4RB — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 14, 2022

Beckham Jr. finished with two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.