Team USA’s starting lineup for the 2023 World Baseball Classic final has been posted.

Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado lead a stacked starting nine that will face Japan for the championship at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday night.

Despite Japan rolling out a left-handed starting pitcher, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa is rolling with Kyle Schwarber over Pete Alonso at designated hitter. The third outfield spot went to Cedric Mullins instead of Kyle Tucker, though both hit left-handed.

The most notable change in Tuesday's lineup is moving up Trea Turner, who has shined in the nine-hole with three home runs in Team USA's two knockout games.

Here's the full lineup and starting pitchers for both squads in the championship game:

Here’s a full look at Team USA’s starting lineup and bench:

1. RF Mookie Betts

2. CF Mike Trout

3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt

4. 3B Nolan Arenado

5. DH Kyle Schwarber

6. SS Trea Turner

7. C J.T. Realmuto

8. LF Cedric Mullins

9. 2B Tim Anderson

Bench: Will Smith, Kyle Higashioka, Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr., Jeff McNeil, Kyle Tucker

Who is Team USA’s starting pitcher vs. Japan in World Baseball Classic final?

Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Americans. The 34-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander posted a 3.37 ERA over 33 starts last season.

On the other side, Japan will turn to 29-year-old left-hander Shōta Imanaga, who plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the Japanese Central League.