Third Protester Targets NBA Owner Glen Taylor During Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game

In what's becoming a tradition, another protester was removed from Target Center in Minneapolis after storming the court during live action.

Here's a look at the incident, which unfolded live on camera:

It's the third time there has been a protester at a Timberwolves game. The first protester ran on the floor during the play-in tournament with glue on her hand and stuck it to the court. Next, during Game 1 in Memphis, a protester chained herself to the hoop before being carried out.

The protesters are targeting Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor because he recently killed chickens at a egg farm due to a bird flu outbreak.

That's what made the third installment of protests the scariest, as the two women were sitting in the row behind Taylor before one charged on the court during the third quarter of Saturday's game. The second woman appeared to start filming just before the first woman ran on the floor.

Luckily for everyone involved, there was security nearby and they quickly removed the protesters:

With such a quick reaction time by arena security, the protester wasn't able to do much other than get tackled.

The protester was dressed as an NBA referee. According to a press release by the group "Direct Action Everywhere," the plan was for the protester to issue a "technical foul and ejection" at Taylor. That plan obviously went awry when security quickly controlled the situation.

