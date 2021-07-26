4 to Watch: Undefeated U.S. Softball Team Looks to Strike Gold Against Japan

Several Southern Californians will be in action when the U.S. softball team attempts to cap off what has been a perfect Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal.

The U.S. team takes on Japan in the gold medal game early Tuesday morning. The two teams met Sunday in a preview of the golf medal game that featured a dramatic ending and another strong U.S. pitching performance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

In other events, the women's gymnastics team final, marking Simone Biles' first chance to win a medal. Two Americans will look to defend their gold medals in swimming and the U.S. soccer team wraps up group play against Australia.

Here are four events to watch on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA softball improved to 5-0 after defeating Japan in walkoff style.

Undefeated U.S. Seeks a Perfect Ending in Softball

After a walk-off win against Japan on Sunday, Team USA will once again face the host nation in the softball gold medal game at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Both teams were 4-0 entering Sunday’s matchup and had clinched their spots in the gold medal game before facing one another in the final game of round-robin play.

The Americans have been led by outstanding pitching from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. Neither pitcher conceded a run over the first three games of the tournament. The team has also seen some timely hitting, as Amanda Chidester walked it off with a two-run single in the eighth inning against Australia on Saturday and Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run against Japan on Sunday.

The game is a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, where Japan became the first and only team to keep Team USA off the top of the podium in softball.

U.S. softball players with Southern California connections include Aubree Munro (Brea), Bubba Nickles (UCLA), Dejah Mulipola (Garden Grove), Delaney Spaulding (Rancho Cucamonga), Janie Reed (Placentia), Ally Carda (UCLA) and Rachel Garcia (Palmdale/UCLA).

Watch the game live on NBCSN or stream it here.

TV INFO: NBCSN, 4 a.m.

Simone Biles is on track for another exciting Olympic run in 2021. Here are all the records she could break in Tokyo.

Simone Biles and U.S. Gymnastics Team Compete for Gold

The G.O.A.T. of gymnastics will have her first chance to earn a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles earned the top all-around score in qualifying, but there’s work to be done if she wants to come out on top in the women’s team final, which begins at 3:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday. Team USA finished with an overall score of 170.562 in qualifying, good for second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee’s 171.629. China, France and Belgium finished qualifying in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Biles will be joined by 20-year-old Jordan Chiles, 18-year-old Suni Lee and 18-year-old Grace McCallum in the team event. Lee finished third in qualifying with an all-around score of 57.166, while McCallum and Chiles finished 13th and 40th, respectively. While the U.S. owns two of the top three spots for all-around scores, ROC has the fourth, fifth and sixth-highest scores on its team.

Watch the women’s gymnastics team final live on the Olympic channel. You can stream full coverage here or follow along with the Team USA tracker.

TV INFO: Olympic Channel, 3 a.m. PT

Two American World Record Holders Dive Into Swimming Finals

Lilly King and Ryan Murphy will look to defend their Olympic crowns Monday night.

King will race in the final for the women’s 100m breaststroke, an event where she set the world record in 2017. She finished with the third-fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying, trailing fellow American Lydia Jacoby and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who broke King’s Olympic record with a time of 1:04.82.

Murphy, on the other hand, set the world record in the men’s 100m backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics. After finishing tied for seventh overall in Sunday’s heats, he posted the top time in the semifinals, putting him in line to repeat in the event.

The women’s 100m backstroke will also be an intriguing final after the Olympic record was broken in three consecutive heats on Sunday. Canadian Kylie Masse and American teenager Regan Smith each owned the record for exactly one heat before Australian Kaylee McKeown raised the bar in the final race.

The other final taking place on Monday is the men’s 200m freestyle. Kieran Smith, who already won bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle, will battle against Great Britain’s Duncan Scott.

Monday night’s action will also feature semifinal races for the women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly and women’s 200m individual medley.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

TV INFO: NBC, 6:30 p.m. PT

Hear some of the members of Team USA discuss the legacy of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team in the Olympics.

Soccer Wraps Up Group Play Against Australia

The U.S. women’s national soccer team got a much-needed victory over New Zealand on Saturday following a stunning defeat against Sweden to begin the tournament. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Diamond Bar's Alex Morgan and Co. will take on Australia at 1 a.m. PT on Tuesday looking to clinch an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

The USWNT and Australia both have three points in the Group G table through two games. Sweden, with wins over the USWNT and Australia, already clinched one of the two automatic quarterfinal spots. Two third-place teams will also make it to the quarterfinals, so there is a chance the loser of this match will advance, too.

The USWNT is looking to return to the podium in Tokyo after missing it for the first time in the event’s history at the Rio Games.

Watch the game on USA Network or stream it live.

TV INFO: USA Network, 1 a.m.