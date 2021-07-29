golf

Team USA's Golfers Look to Crack Top 10 as Austria's Sepp Straka Leads Field Entering Round 2

America’s Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are tied for 12th at 3-under par

By James Pollard

United States' Xander Shauffele hits a tee shot
Matt York/AP

As men's golf enters the second round of the Olympics, no player at the top of the leaderboard is ranked inside the world's top 20. 

Austria’s Sepp Straka, ranked No. 40 of the 60-person field, leads at 8-under par. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, ranked No. 33, is in second at 7-under. Blegium's Thomas Pieters, No. 28, and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, No. 20, are tied for third. 

Despite boasting a roster that includes four of the world’s top 12 golfers, no one from Team USA sits inside the top 10. America’s Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are tied for 12th at 3-under par. 

Viewers can stream Round 2 on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET through NBCOlympics.com or the Golf Channel. The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic golf can be found here

This article tagged under:

golfPatrick ReedMen's golfSepp strakaXander Schauffele
