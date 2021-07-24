The Tokyo Olympic Games have begun and because the families of many athletes were not able to travel to Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are forced to follow the participation of their loved ones from afar.

The family of Amanda Sánchez, a member of the Mexican softball team, is one of these families. From their home in the San Dimas area, they are ready for all the Olympic excitement.

"We have faith that they are going to get a medal."

Sanchez's family is excited, nervous, but above all deeply proud.

"It feels so surreal, watching her on television playing, it's very emotional," her mother, Olga Pérez-Sánchez, said.

Amanda, born in southern California, from a very young age embraced her passion for softball.

She represented and played softball at the universities of Missouri and Louisiana, but thanks to her dual citizenship, she managed to be called up to join the Mexican team.

“I thank the girls for representing not only softball, but us as Mexicans. It is an honor that they are able to represent our country," her father, Gerardo Sánchez, said.

Friends of the Sánchez family met up to follow the details of the match against the United States on Friday, with mixed emotions, but always supporting Amanda.

They are convinced that she will return home carrying an Olympic medal.

"They are a great rival, so I think that the girls need to dig deep, and elevate their game," Gerardo said.

"Even though she was born here, we're all rooting for Mexico," Olga said.

Amanda's parents recall that a few years ago, a ligament injury in her left arm almost took her away from the sport she loved so much, however, with tenacity, dedication and mental strength, she managed to overcome this obstacle and today, her maximum dream of participating in the Olympic Games is finally a reality.

"I advised them to leave everything on the field, to dirty that uniform and that the sky is the limit indeed... and of course, go Mexico!"