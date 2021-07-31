asmr

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Display ASMR Skills in Olympics Interview

'I am a trained orator so this is very strange,' Johnny Weir said

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, the dynamic duo of accomplished American figure skaters turned sports commentators, took their broadcasting skills to the next level at the Tokyo Olympics with their first ASMR interview.

NBCLX storyteller Fernando Hurtado, covering the Olympics onsite, asked the NBC Sports commentators if they would participate in the ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, interview.

"How many suitcases did you pack?" Hurtado asked the pair.

"So many," Lipinski whispered into the microphone as she and Weir then began quietly giggling.

"I am a trained orator so this is very strange," Weir added.

Hurtado, among other questions, also asked them what they thought of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony.

Weir said that the lack of an audience did not lessen the wonder of the Opening Ceremony.

Weir said that though there was no audience for the event, the organizers were able to fill the arena with Japanese culture.

"They were able to fill an arena with no fans with their culture because it is something to behold and be appreciated in a subtle way," Weir said.

