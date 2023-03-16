UCLA Basketball Player Sports Bruins-Themed Hairdo for NCAA Tournament

UCLA forward Logan Cremonesi is representing his school with more than just a uniform during March Madness.
The sophomore walk-on is sporting a UCLA-themed hairdo for the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament. The look features blonde hair with several blue paw prints and a UCLA logo across the back of his head.
After Cremonesi's hairdo was unveiled on social media in the days leading up to the Big Dance, it was introduced to a national TV audience on Thursday night as the No. 2 Bruins faced No. 15 UNC Asheville in the first round.
Talk about school spirit.
If the opening game is any indication, Cremonesi's hairdo may just prove to be a good-luck charm for a program looking to win its first national championship since 1995. UCLA jumped out to a 14-0 lead over UNC Asheville and rolled to an 86-53 victory at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Up next for the Bruins is a matchup with the West Region's No. 7 seed, Northwestern, on Saturday.