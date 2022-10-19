Who will escape from Group B?

That's one of the toughest questions to answer ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the United States, England, Wales and Iran find themselves in what's considered one of the 32-team tournament's most competitive groups.

It also has some compelling storylines as favored England attempts to end a 56-year World Cup title drought and the United States returns to the competition after disappointment during qualifiers in 2018.

There is little room for error on the road out of Group B and on to the Round of 16. All four teams in Group B are ranked in the FIFA World top-20 entering the prestigious tournament that kicks off Nov. 20 when the host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador.

Here's what to know about World Cup Group B.

Which team is the favorite in Group B?

England is a popular choice as the likeliest to emerge atop Group B, but the U.S., Wales and Iran are all capable of turning the group on its head. The top-two teams in each group advance to the knockout stages in the Round of 16.

Here's where Group B's competitors are ranked in the FIFA World standings entering the tournament.

England: 5th

USA: 16th

Wales: 19th

Iran: 20th

What is the Group B World Cup schedule?

All times are California time

Nov. 21, 5 a.m.: England vs Iran at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov. 21, 11 a.m.: USA vs Wales at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov. 25, 11 a.m.: England vs USA at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Nov. 25, 2 a.m.: Wales vs Iran at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov. 29, 11 a.m.: Wales vs England at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov. 29, 11 a.m.: Iran vs USA at Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Where will Group B matches be played?

Four stadiums will host Group B matches.

Khalifa International Stadium: Located in Al Rayyan and built in 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium underwent redevelopment for the World Cup, but kept its distinctive dual arches intact. A wide canopy covers the seating areas. A new tier added 10,450 seats, allowing the tournament capacity to reach 40,000.

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium: Located on the edge of the desert, the stadium features a striking exterior design meant to reflect the undulations of sand dunes with geometric patterned accents.

Al Bayt Stadium: With a capacity of 60,000, Al Bayt Stadium is located about 20 miles north of Doha. The destinctive design features a tent-like structure with an interior that features vibrant patterns.

Al Thumama Stadium: The circular stadium's design was inspired by the gahfiya, a woven cap worn by men and boys across the Middle East. It has a capacity of 40,000.

A brief history of Group B teams in the World Cup

There's nothing brief about England's history in the World Cup.

It is dominated by surges of hope and optimism that, in some gut-wrenching manner, disintegrate with a collapse and unforgettable exit. The country's lone World Cup title was in 1966, but decades of frustration have followed, including the 'Hand of God' goal in 1986 and an infamous David Beckham red card, also against Argentina, in 1998. The most recent disappointment came in 2018 when Croatia prevailed in a 2-1 extra-time semifinal thriller.

Yet, England is the only team in Group B with a World Cup title.

Team USA's tournament history dates to the first FIFA World cup competition in Uruguay in 1930. Notably, the semifinal appearance that year marked the nation's best men's World Cup finish. After crashing out in the group stage in 1950, Team USA endured a 40-year absence from the tournament before a run of seven straight appearances that ended in 2018.

Wales and Iran have a combined eight World Cup appearances, including this year's tournament.

Here is a snapshot of each team's history at the World Cup.

Note: Appearances include qualification for Qatar 2022.

England

Titles: 1966

Appearances: 16

Semifinals: 1990, 2018

Quarterfinals: 1954, 1962, 1970, 1986, 2002, 2006

Round of 16: 1998, 2010

USA

Titles: 0

Appearances: 11

Semifinals: 1930

Quarterfinals: 2002

Round of 16: 1934, 1994, 2010, 2014

Wales

Titles: 0

Appearances: 2

Semifinals: 0

Quarterfinals: 1958

Round of 16: 0

Iran

Titles: 0

Appearances: 6

Semifinals: 0

Quarterfinals: 0

Round of 16: 0

Key players to watch in Group B

England: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Group B players with Southern California connections

Final rosters for the World Cup won't be announced until November, but here are some of the national team names with California connections.