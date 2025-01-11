Vikings vs. Rams playoff preview: everything you need to know about the NFC Wild Card Game that was moved from LA to Arizona

In a season where resilience defines champions, the Los Angeles Rams are facing a challenge far beyond the gridiron.

The NFC Wild Card game between the Rams and Minnesota Vikings, originally set for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, has been relocated to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to the devastating wildfires ravaging Southern California.

The shift, made for safety and logistical reasons, sets the stage for an emotionally charged Monday Night Football showdown on January 13, 2025 where its win-or-go-home for both teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFC Wild Card matchup between the Vikings and Rams:

A Change in Venue, A Change in Circumstances

The NFL's decision to move the game was prompted by the toxic air quality and the need to prioritize resources for wildfire relief. While SoFi Stadium itself remains physically unaffected, the fires have disrupted the lives of Rams players, coaches, and fans alike. Many Rams personnel and their families have faced evacuations, with some losing their homes entirely. The emotional toll has left a mark, making the Rams' preparation for this high-stakes game far from ordinary.

Thankfully, the Arizona Cardinals have stepped up in an extraordinary display of sportsmanship, lending two private jets to transport 350 Rams players, coaches, staff, and their families—pets included—to Arizona. An additional 100 Rams personnel, including game-day entertainment staff, will arrive on Sunday. The Cardinals have also opened their facilities to the Rams, offering full access to ensure the team has a semblance of normalcy amidst the chaos.

Motivation Amid Adversity

Despite the upheaval, the Rams remain focused. Head coach Sean McVay has leaned into the team’s underdog status, fueled by bulletin-board material provided by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

After the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Vikings, Campbell confidently told Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, “I’ll see you in two weeks,” implying a Vikings victory over the Rams.

Dan Campbell to Kevin O'Connell: "I'll see you in two weeks." 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVnFoNsIx5 — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025

That comment now hangs in the Rams’ locker room, a constant reminder of the doubters they hope to silence.

“We’ll keep tabs on that a little bit and hopefully somebody doesn’t eat their words,” said Rams’ safety Quentin Lake when asked about Campbell’s comments.

Adding to their motivation, the Rams have brought their Lombardi Trophy into the locker room, a tangible reminder of what’s at stake.

The Matchup

The No. 4 seed Rams (10-7) face a formidable No. 5 seed Vikings team (14-3) led by quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold has been stellar this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35). His connection with star wideout Justin Jefferson, who amassed 1,533 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, poses a significant threat to a Rams defense that has shown vulnerabilities against the deep ball.

On the other side, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a solid, if unspectacular, season, throwing for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua has emerged as a key weapon, averaging 90 receiving yards per game. Meanwhile, running back Kyren Williams, with 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, will be crucial in controlling the tempo.

The Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Vikings in Week 8 provides a glimmer of hope, but the Vikings enter Monday’s game as 2.5-point favorites, reflecting the Rams’ disrupted preparation and the Vikings’ overall consistency.

Support Beyond Football

Amidst the wildfire crisis, the Rams are channeling their platform for good. The Kroenke Family Foundation has pledged $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. On game day, Rams players and coaches will wear custom LAFD hats and shirts, with proceeds from merchandise sales and game-worn jerseys supporting fire relief efforts.

The Rams have also coordinated transportation for 750 fans via buses and worked with quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to arrange additional travel options. Rams fans have already purchased 25,000 tickets for the game, ensuring a strong contingent of support in Arizona.

Game Information

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (14-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (11-6)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Kickoff: Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET

Spread: Vikings -2.5 Over/Under: 48

Watch: Live on ABC/ESPN and steam on Fubo.tv

A Game of Heart and Resilience

This Wild Card matchup transcends football. It’s a story of resilience, community, and the unifying power of sports. For the Rams, it’s a chance to rise above adversity and prove that even in the face of disaster, they are a team to be reckoned with. For the Vikings, it’s an opportunity to validate their regular-season dominance.

As the teams take the field on Monday night, the backdrop of tragedy will undoubtedly add a layer of poignancy to an already pivotal game. Football, after all, is more than a game—it’s a lifeline, a rallying cry, and, for many, a beacon of hope.

For those looking to contribute, donations to several organizations that are on the front lines of providing help and relief to families and first responders are still being accepted. Every dollar counts as the city fights to recover from one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its history.



Here’s how you can help those affected by the wildfires.