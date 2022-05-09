WATCH: Shohei Ohtani Hits First Career Grand Slam in Angels' 11-3 Win Over Rays

Shohei Ohtani added another memorable play to his already impressive resume.

During the bottom of the 7th inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Ohtani connected on Calvin Faucher’s pitch with all three bases loaded for his first-ever grand slam:

THE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM FOR SHOHEI OHTANI! pic.twitter.com/hdg16Co54L — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 10, 2022

Ohtani, who was already 2 for 3 prior to the hit, made the score 11-3 to cap off the first game of the three-game series.

The 27-year-old versatile pitcher had also hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th inning, going back-to-back with fellow star Mike Trout, who nailed his own two-run homer the at-bat before:

WE ARE VERY MUCH PANICKING AT THE DISCO RN#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/vmnctpACQf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 10, 2022

SHOHEI OHTANI#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/rIxiCvlsp6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 10, 2022

Prior to tonight, Ohtani had never hit a grand slam during his time in MLB or the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

The Angels are off to a much better start in 2022 than in 2021. They lead the AL West with a 20-11 record after finishing last season at 77-85. Having a healthy Trout — who played just 36 games in 2021 after suffering a season-ending right calf strain on May 17 — definitely alters the dynamic of the lineup, and it helps to have Ohtani making these magical plays.