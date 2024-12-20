What the Chargers 34-27 victory against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football means for their playoff chances

The Los Angeles Chargers saved their postseason hopes from slipping through their fingers Thursday night, delivering a dramatic 34-27 comeback victory over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

The win not only snapped Denver’s four-game winning streak but catapulted the Chargers into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race, boosting their postseason chances to a commanding 97%.

It was a game defined by pivotal moments, grit, and a fair-catch kick for the ages.

Justin Herbert was masterful, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing, including the go-ahead 19-yard strike to rookie Derius Davis early in the fourth quarter.

Herbert’s pinpoint accuracy shined, none more evident than on a two-point conversion toss to Joshua Palmer. Palmer’s juggling, acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone gave the Bolts a 27-24 lead and ignited the home crowd.

Herbert’s late-game heroics were supported by Gus Edwards, who powered into the end zone twice on the ground, including a crucial five-yard score that set up the Chargers' fourth-quarter surge. Edwards finished with 68 yards on 14 carries.

Kicker Cameron Dicker etched his name into NFL lore by nailing a 57-yard fair-catch kick to end the first half, the first successful attempt in nearly five decades. The rare feat pulled the Chargers within striking distance at 21-13 and marked a pivotal shift in momentum.

The Broncos came out swinging, with quarterback Bo Nix orchestrating three consecutive scoring drives to open the game. Nix, who went 29-of-40 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, looked unstoppable early as Denver built a 21-10 lead.

But the second half was a different story. After Wil Lutz extended Denver’s lead to 24-13 with a third-quarter field goal, the Broncos' offense sputtered. Two three-and-outs in critical moments opened the door for the Chargers, who capitalized with back-to-back touchdown drives.

Denver, now tied with the Chargers at 9-6, saw its playoff odds dip slightly to 85%. With challenging matchups against Cincinnati and Kansas City remaining, the Broncos’ path to the postseason is far from guaranteed.

In fact, Thursday’s loss to the Chargers was great for Cincinnati, who can steal the tiebreaker from the Broncos if they defeat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and then Denver next week.

For the Chargers, the victory reshapes the AFC playoff picture. Their 9-6 record puts them firmly in the driver’s seat for a postseason berth, with help from a favorable tiebreaker scenario.

The Chargers can also move into a tie at 9-6 with the Baltimore Ravens if they lose to Pittsburgh this Saturday. Although Baltimore owns the tiebreaker over the Chargers, they have two difficult matchups with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans and the Browns.

As of today, the Chargers would playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, but a lot can change between now and January 5th.

The Chargers will turn their focus to Sunday’s slate of games, rooting for losses by Indianapolis and Miami to officially punch their playoff ticket. Meanwhile, Denver faces a must-win game at Cincinnati in Week 17, with its playoff future hanging precariously in the balance.

For one night, though, the Chargers and their fans can revel in a victory that not only keeps their season alive but firmly cements them as one of the AFC’s teams to watch come January.