Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia

Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix.

Trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Cameroon roared back with two tallies in a three-minute span to draw level.

Vincent Aboubakar made it a 3-2 game in the 64th minute with a cheeky flick over Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić. An official initially lifted his flag up to indicate offside, but the goal counted as Aboubakar timed a perfect run.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Just two minutes later, Aboubakar contributed to another Cameroonian goal. He raced up the right side of the goal and passed to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on his left. Choupo-Moting finished the play with a strike that made it 3-3, which wound up being the final score.

Jean-Charles Castelletto got Cameroon on the board in the 29th minute, but Serbia proceeded to score three straight goals between first-half stoppage time and the 53rd minute.

Cameroon and Serbia entered Monday at the bottom of the Group G table and now have one point apiece after drawing 3-3 on Monday. Brazil and Switzerland have three points each and are facing one another at 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

Cameroon closes Group G play against Brazil, while Serbia will face Switzerland. Both matches will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.