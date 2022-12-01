Christian Pulisic: ‘Doing Everything in My Power' to Play vs. Netherlands

A bruised pelvic bone hopefully won't keep United States midfielder Christian Pulisic away from the pitch Saturday when the USMNT takes on Netherlands in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And in case fans back home were wondering, the man dubbed "Captain America" is doing everything in his power to get right and be in the starting lineup against the Dutch.

In a press conference ahead of the U.S. vs. Netherlands World Cup match, soccer player Christian Pulisic said he’s doing 'everything in [his] power' to be on the field Saturday. Pulisic is recovering from a pelvic contusion sustained while scoring the winning goal against Iran. pic.twitter.com/FjoExNnNo1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 1, 2022

"I'm going to go meet now with the team and the medical staff, and make a decision on today," Pulisic told reporters “Just kind of see how I'm feeling, taking it day by day right now. But doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Pulisic said he took a knee to the pelvic bone, and not the genitals, when scoring the game-winning goal in the United States' 1-0 triumph over Iran on Tuesday.

“I took a knee … to a nice pelvis area — it was not nice,” he said Thursday. “Obviously very painful."

Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Pulisic said Thursday that he is “feeling better” after suffering what his coaches and training staff are deeming a pelvic contusion.

He did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.

The 2010 World Cup runner-up advanced to the Round of 16 earlier this week, besting the host country of Qatar and winning Group A.

When is the USMNt next World Cup game

The United States will face the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff of the match is set for 10 a.m. ET.

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

U.S. vs. Netherlands – Round of 16 | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock