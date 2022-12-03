Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime

The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent.

Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time.

Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel Dumfries found enough space and gave another dangerous cut-back low cross that went right through the U.S. backline. Sergino Dest and Walker Zimmerman failed to close the gap as Blind raced through and finished with his weak foot.

The U.S. came into this contest not allowing any non-penalty goals in the tournament, but 45 minutes of play against the Dutch has seen that statistic completely flip.

Now the Stars and Stripes will need at least two goals to force extra time and possibly a penalty shootout or get three goals outright without conceding in regulation.