How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener

It’s finally time.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend.

Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first match of the tournament:

Who is playing the first match of the 2022 World Cup?

As is tradition, the host nation will play in the World Cup’s opening match. This year’s opener will see Qatar face off against Ecuador. Both teams are in Group A, alongside Senegal and the Netherlands.

When is the first match of the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20, with Qatar vs. Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What time is the Qatar vs. Ecuador World Cup match?

Kickoff for Qatar-Ecuador is set for 7 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 11 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Qatar vs. Ecuador match

There are several ways to watch the opening match of the World Cup. The game will air live in English on FOX Sports 1 and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Qatar vs. Ecuador match online

The match is available to stream online in English through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.