Richarlison's Scissor Kick Wins 2022 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Richarlison sliced Serbia's defense in the Group G opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both literally and figuratively.

After putting away a rebound finish in the 62nd minute, the Brazilian striker unleashed a devastating scissor kick in the 73rd minute to seal the 2-0 win -- and now, the 2022 Goal of the Tournament Award.

FIFA on Friday announced that Richarlison's goal was the most-voted strike by fans to take home the honor.

🕊🇧🇷 @richarlison97's bicycle kick is one for the books and your 🥇 Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZADZr56ds9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

Vinicius Jr. set up Richarlison with a slick trivela cross into the box, who lifted the ball up with his left foot before attempting the acrobatic finish with his right that couldn't be stopped.

FIFA did not unveil the vote total the goal won by, but the other nine nominees will be considered as the goals of the tournament.

Richarlison had a second goal nominated for the honor, which was a combination of Spain's tiki-taka and Brazil's jogo bonito against South Korea in the round of 16.

In 2018, French right back Benjamin Pavard won the Goal of the Tournament Award for his outside-the-box curling shot against Argentina in the round of 16.