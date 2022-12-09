Sports World Mourns Death of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

The sports world suffered a tragic loss on Friday.

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known and well-regarded soccer journalists in the United States, died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Multiple news organizations reported that Wahl collapsed in the media tribune of Lusail Iconic Stadium during Friday's Netherlands-Argentina match and was tended to by paramedics.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Wahl worked for CBS Sports and wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack. His previous stops included Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports.

Wahl's 2009 nonfiction book "The Beckham Experiment" about David Beckham's move to Major League Soccer became a New York Times Bestseller. It was the first New York Times Bestseller with soccer as the topic.

Earlier this week, Wahl was among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS in Qatar for covering at least eight men's World Cups. This was Wahl's eighth World Cup.

Wahl covered other sports beyond soccer over his career, including college basketball and the Olympic Games. He authored Sports Illustrated's iconic "The Chosen One" cover story about LeBron James when the NBA superstar was a junior in high school.

Grant Wahl was a legendary soccer writer and so much more. Don't forget he wrote THE story on Ohio high school junior LeBron James that landed him on the cover of SI in 2002 as "The Chosen One."https://t.co/5Ej9B6PWQ8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2022

From athletes like James and Carli Lloyd to fellow journalists and many others, people from around the sports world mourned the loss of Wahl.

LeBron James offered his remembrance of journalist Grant Wahl tonight in Philadelphia. Wahl, who died at the age of 48 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, wrote the first Sports Illustrated cover story on James - “The Chosen One” - when LeBron was still a teenager. pic.twitter.com/mZIMx1TJiB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 10, 2022

Learned of Grant Wahl’s passing while I was at the Sixers game. Completely shocked. My heart goes out to his wife, family, friends and the soccer community. Truly heartbreaking. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 10, 2022

Everytime that I had the opportunity to speak to Grant, he was always class. Someone who was truly dedicate to the game of soccer. RIP Grant Wahl You will be missed deeply.💔 https://t.co/QT5SNhMFjB — Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) December 10, 2022

My God. God. This is awful. Grant Wahl combined true goodness, passion for his job, love of his game, and love of life. My heart aches for his wife Celine and his family. This is a heartbreaking night. https://t.co/Rn9DsfgNoz — Peter King (@peter_king) December 10, 2022

Generous of spirit, a peerless journalist, #grantwahl did more to inform and explain and celebrate the beautiful game than any other American. Ever. Full stop. His loss is incalculable to our profession. Prayers for his family. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) December 10, 2022

Absolutely incomprehensible news about soccer writer extraordinaire Grant Wahl. You could feel the joy in his words just a few days ago as when he wrote about being honored by FIFA as one of a handful of journalists worldwide to cover at least eight World Cups. This cannot be ... https://t.co/LidyPARU1B — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was unbelievably kind to everyone, but I was especially touched by how warm and welcoming he was towards my mom when he realized she was a huge soccer fan. Heartbreaking news. https://t.co/v99QlQayoi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was the first soccer writer I can remember reading on the internet, and pushed harder to make Americans love the sport like he did. It worked. I hope he knows that.



A horrendous loss. — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 10, 2022

Just seeing this truly tragic news on Grant Wahl.

He would reach out with questions on the business of football, I would ask him about the business of futbol.

No ego, selfless, all heart.

What a massive loss.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl ruled. He worked his ass off at that job and you could tell he genuinely loved it. He was always so welcoming to newer soccer fans. The world is worse now. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) December 10, 2022

Over a decade ago, when @bosborne17 and I were launching the soccer mag Striker, Grant Wahl reached out, out of the blue, to ask how he could help. He ended up writing in every issue, for basically nothing, to help us, and to help soccer. So sad to hear of his passing. 💙 — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) December 10, 2022

I am at a loss for words…. Grant Wahl was more than just *THE* soccer guy….. he was extremely kind and welcoming to everyone in the soccer world and most importantly- he was brave and when people didn’t have a voice he raised his for them. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was kind. Needlessly kind. I love him and I’ll miss him.



He treated me with a level of respect I didn’t deserve. He gave me an opportunity when I needed one. And most importantly he was kind. Needlessly kind



I’ll miss him. I’m devastated beyond words — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) December 10, 2022