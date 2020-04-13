xfl

XFL Files Bankruptcy, Cites COVID-19 Crisis

The XFL has filed for bankruptcy, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league. 

By AP

John McCoy/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Vipers football and helmet seen on the sideline while playing the LA Wildcats at Dignity Health Sports Park during an XFL game on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. The XFL filed for bankruptcy on April 13, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.

The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 6 mins ago

LA Bartenders Serve Food to Families in Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

Riverside County 30 mins ago

Fourth COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Tuesday in Perris

The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn't insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.

The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

xflLos AngelesFootballCOVID-19coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us