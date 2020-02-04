human trafficking

Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force Nets More than 500 Arrests

"Law enforcement agencies from across the state joined us to send a message to pimps, to exploiters and to buyers: it is unacceptable to buy another human being for sexual purposes,'' Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Authorities Tuesday said a statewide effort to combat human trafficking netted more that 500 arrests for various criminal violations and resulted in the rescue of 76 adults and 11 children.

The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,'' was
conducted between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, and included personnel from the Los
Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

"Don't do business in Los Angeles County or the State of California,'' he said. "We will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.''

Villanueva said there were 518 arrests statewide for various crimes. Among those arrested were 27 suspected "human traffickers and exploiters'' and 266 customers.

Investigators rescued 76 adults and 11 children from the human traffickers, Villanueva said. Federal, state and local agencies participated in the operation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

