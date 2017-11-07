A?: Here's How to Fix That Weird iPhone Glitch

Are you getting a strange symbol when you try to type the letter "I" on your iPhone?

If you updated your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 11.1, you may find that the letter "I" is autocorrecting the letter "A" to some kind of symbol next to it, either a "?" or barcodes, Apple said.

But Apple has provided a way to work around this bug.

Here's how you set up a text replacement for the letter "I":

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement

Tap +

For Phrase, type an upper-case "I". For Shortcut, type a lower-case "i"

Apple said this issue will be fixed in a future software update.



