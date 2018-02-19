U.S. skaters, including Redondo Beach's Madison Chock and partner Evan Bates, have a shot at ice dancing medals when the competition continues in Pyeongchang. Chock and Bates, who finished eighth in Sochi and won the 2015 national title, stand seventh after the short program.

In men's hockey, Team USA enters the elimination round against Slovakia. Women's curling and halfpipe skiing also highlight today's Winter Olympics events.

Here are four events to watch at the Winter Games.



Southern California Olympians: Hockey Player Jonathon Blum

"Jon" Blum of Ladera Ranch was the first California-born man to be a first-round pick in the 2007 National Hockey League draft. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

1. U.S. Men’s Hockey Take on Slovakia

If the U.S. men’s hockey team is going to pull off a miracle, their magic run must start on Tuesday. The Americans face Slovakia in the first round of the elimination tournament.

The Americans beat Slovakia 2-1 in group play last week. It was America’s only win in group play. The winner will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The Czech Republic moved straight to the quarterfinals by winning its group.

In its win over Slovakia last week, the U.S. took advantage of a strong power play. Ryan Donato scored twice on the power play, including a third-period goal that broke a 1-1 tie and gave American the victory.

Donato, who plays college hockey for Harvard, is part of a ragtag team of Americans hoping to compete for a medal. With NHL players sitting out these Olympics, the U.S. team is made up of mostly college kids and castoffs who couldn’t make the NHL.

Other match-ups in the elimination round: Slovenia versus Norway, Finland versus South Korea and Switzerland versus Germany.

Watch live at 7 p.m. PT Monday on NBCSN or on digital platforms.

Maddie Bowman competes in the qualifying round of Ladies' Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on on Jan. 17, 2018, in Mammoth, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

2. U.S.’s Maddie Bowman Defends Halfpipe Gold

Defending U.S. Olympic champion Maddie Bowman is looking to repeat her Sochi result in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe. She heads a strong contingent of American contenders, which includes Brita Sigourney, the first women to land a 1080 in a competition halfpipe, and Annalisa Drew, who finished fourth in qualifying. Sigourney finished third in qualifying, Drew finished fourth and Bowman finished sixth.

American Devin Logan, a silver medal winner in Sochi for slopestyle, finished 15th in the qualifying run and failed to advance to the final.

Tough competition is expected from Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, known for her bold tricks, and France’s Marie Martinod, a silver medal winner in Sochi.

Watch live on NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Monday or on digital platforms.

3. Team USA Fights for Medal Round Spot vs. South Korea in Women's Curling

If the United States is going to have a shot at a medal in curling, its women’s team needs to finish strong. With two games left against two of the top teams, they’re fighting for the last spot in the medal round.

That fight begins against South Korea on Tuesday.

The top four teams in round-robin standings advance to the medal round. Entering the final stretch of round-robin play, the U.S. is tied for fourth place.

The Americans are on a run. They’ve won three of their last four matches to improve to a 4-3 record, including wins over Denmark and China on Monday.

Wins in their final two matches would guarantee life after round robin play. Even winning one of two could allow them to sneak forward. But they’re facing two of the top teams - South Korea is in first place at 5-1, and Sweden is tied for second at 5-2.

Watch live beginning at 9:05 p.m. PT Monday on digital platforms.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates Pull Off Their Best Performance All Season

Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored 75.45 points for their short dance routine, in what is their highest score of the season. Chock wowed with her colorful dress and pushed through a minor injury she sustained during training. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

4. U.S. Pairs in Contention for Ice Dancing Medals

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir hope to regain their 2010 Olympic ice dance title when they skate in the free dance on Tuesday (Monday night in the United States), the second part of the ice dance competition.

Virtue and Moir, who helped Canada win a gold medal in Pyeongchang in the team event, were in first place after the short program, with 83.67. Their main rivals, France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, were in second — despite Papadakis suffering a wardrobe malfunction during their routine, and struggling to keep her top from falling down throughout the routine.

The United States is represented by three top teams. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were in third place after the short program, just .02 points head of brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani (aka the Shib Sibs). Madison Chock, of Redondo Beach, and Evan Bates, who finished eighth in the Sochi Games and then won their first national title together in 2015, were in seventh place.

Watch live on NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Monday or on digital platforms.

Fashion Watch: Best and Worst Olympic Figure Skating Outfits