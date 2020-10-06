Transgender Woman Stabbed in MacArthur Park After Attackers Say ‘We Don't Want Gays Here'

Authorities were investigating a stabbing attack on a transgender woman in MacArthur Park as a hate crime Tuesday.

Two men and a woman, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, approached the woman in Westlake's MacArthur Park at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One said "we don't want gays here,'' then the trio allegedly surrounded the victim and stabbed her multiple times, police reported.

She was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were reported to be stable, according to police.

TransLatina Coalition, a nonprofit that helps transgender Latina women who have immigrated to the United States, identified the victim as Daniela Hernandez, and said she was "simply walking on the street when suddenly she was brutally attacked by about four or five people.''

The group wrote on Instagram, "It is with sadness, pain, outrage and frustration that we share the terrible news that our dear community member, Daniela Hernandez, was brutally attacked receiving multiple stab wounds and had her throat sliced.

"This attack continues the cycle of violence that has occurred in the

year 2020 alone, with over 27 murders of transgender people, especially Black trans women and trans women of color. We are filled with relief and happy that Daniela is still with us today, but outraged with the lack of respect for trans lives."

The suspects fled in a white Honda sedan, and detectives are "actively working this investigation and canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence,'' police said Tuesday.

The stabbing is being investigated as a hate crime, and anyone with information was urged to contact Rampart Division detectives at 213-484-3660, or during non-business hours can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.