Transgender Woman Stabbed in MacArthur Park After Attackers Say ‘We Don't Want Gays Here'

The victim, identified as Daniela Hernandez, was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were reported to be stable, according to police.

Authorities were investigating a stabbing attack on a transgender woman in MacArthur Park as a hate crime Tuesday.

Two men and a woman, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, approached the woman in Westlake's MacArthur Park at about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One said "we don't want gays here,'' then the trio allegedly surrounded the victim and stabbed her multiple times, police reported.

She was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were reported to be stable, according to police.

TransLatina Coalition, a nonprofit that helps transgender Latina women who have immigrated to the United States, identified the victim as Daniela Hernandez, and said she was "simply walking on the street when suddenly she was brutally attacked by about four or five people.''

*Trigger warning: This statement includes mention of graphic anti-trans violence.* It is with sadness, pain, outrage and frustration that we share the terrible news that our dear community member, Daniela Hernandez, was brutally attacked receiving multiple stab wounds and had her throat sliced. The incident took place over the weekend on October 4th, 2020 in McArthur Park, Los Angeles. This attack continues the cycle of violence that has occured in the year 2020 alone, with over 27 murders of transgender people, especially Black trans women and trans women of color. We are filled with relief and happy that Daniela is still with us today, but outraged with the lack of respect for trans lives. Daniela was simply walking on the street when suddenly she was brutally attacked by about four or five people. The suspects said gay slurs to Daniela as she was being attacked and apparently a woman who was with the men was the person who sliced Daniela’s throat.  Our organization is holding a rally at McArthur Park today at 6:00 PM today in the corner of Wilshire and Alvarado to demand #Justice4Daniela please show up to demand justice for Daniela and to demand to stop the violence against our community.  Please be safe and hope to see you there.

The group wrote on Instagram, "It is with sadness, pain, outrage and frustration that we share the terrible news that our dear community member, Daniela Hernandez, was brutally attacked receiving multiple stab wounds and had her throat sliced.

"This attack continues the cycle of violence that has occurred in the
year 2020 alone, with over 27 murders of transgender people, especially Black trans women and trans women of color. We are filled with relief and happy that Daniela is still with us today, but outraged with the lack of respect for trans lives."

The suspects fled in a white Honda sedan, and detectives are "actively working this investigation and canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence,'' police said Tuesday.

The stabbing is being investigated as a hate crime, and anyone with information was urged to contact Rampart Division detectives at 213-484-3660, or during non-business hours can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

