Two Horses Die at Los Alamitos

Two horses suffered fatal injuries this weekend at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed Sunday.

Both deaths occurred on Friday.

Radio Tim, a 3-year-old gelding, was injured during Friday's first race, "necessitating euthanasia," Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.

And Street Machine, a 5-year-old gelding, was injured during Friday's fourth race at Los Alamitos, necessitating euthanasia, Marten added.

Street Machine had won his most recent race and was making his seventh career start.

The deaths were first reported by Horseracing Wrongs, a New York-based group that advocates for a nationwide ban on the sport.

Horse racing has been under the microscope since 37 horses died at Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia during the 2018-19 racing season. Santa Anita has seen several more deaths this season, including on Thursday, when a 4 year- old colt named Unveiled suffered a fractured leg while training and was euthanized.

Track workers and industry supporters say they've undertaken many added safety measures over the past year -- some mandated by the CHRB. They've also said that shutting down the industry in California would lead to thousands of job losses.

Horseracing Wrongs and other animal-rights activists planned to hold a funeral march for all the equine casualties Sunday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.