West Covina Parents Arrested After Drugs Found in 9-Month-Old’s System

Detectives got a search for the parents' house and car. In both locations detectives discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, easily accessible to the child.

By City News Service

West Covina Police Department

Erin Jill Maloney, 37, and Richard Rapp, 34, were arrested and booked
on alleged child endangerment charges, West Covina police Officer Rudy Lopez
said. Bail was set at $100,000 each.

What to Know

  • The 9-month-old girl had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system.
  • Hospital staff became suspicious about the circumstances relayed to them by the parents.
  • The child was placed in protective custody.

Two parents from West Covina were arrested Werdnesday morning after their 9-month-old daughter, who they brought to a hospital because of respiratory problems, was found to have cocaine and methamphetamine in her system, a police officer said.

Erin Jill Maloney, 37, and Richard Rapp, 34, were arrested and booked on alleged child endangerment charges, West Covina police Officer Rudy Lopez said. Bail was set at $100,000 each.

According to police, the child was brought into a hospital at around 12:30 a.m. Hospital staff became suspicious about the circumstances relayed to them by the parents, Lopez said. Hospital staff then called West Covina police about their suspicions.

Responding officers worked with the hospital staff and finally determined the toddler had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system, Lopez continued. Detectives then got a search for the parents' house and car. In both locations detectives discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, easily accessible to the child.

Meanwhile, the child was placed in protective custody, which allowed hospital staff to save her life, Lopez said.

