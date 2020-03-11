West Covina Parents Arrested After Drugs Found in 9-Month-Old’s System

What to Know The 9-month-old girl had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system.

Two parents from West Covina were arrested Werdnesday morning after their 9-month-old daughter, who they brought to a hospital because of respiratory problems, was found to have cocaine and methamphetamine in her system, a police officer said.

Erin Jill Maloney, 37, and Richard Rapp, 34, were arrested and booked on alleged child endangerment charges, West Covina police Officer Rudy Lopez said. Bail was set at $100,000 each.

According to police, the child was brought into a hospital at around 12:30 a.m. Hospital staff became suspicious about the circumstances relayed to them by the parents, Lopez said. Hospital staff then called West Covina police about their suspicions.

Responding officers worked with the hospital staff and finally determined the toddler had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system, Lopez continued. Detectives then got a search for the parents' house and car. In both locations detectives discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, easily accessible to the child.

Meanwhile, the child was placed in protective custody, which allowed hospital staff to save her life, Lopez said.