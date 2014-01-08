West LA High-Rise Fire Cause “Undetermined”: LAFD

The cause of the fire inside a West Los Angeles high-rise apartment building that critically hurt a child and her grandfather was deemed "undetermined" but likely sparked by "discarded fire material," the Los Angeles Fire Department said Wednesday.

The fire broke out inside an 11th-floor unit at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., the 25-floor Barrington Plaza, on Oct. 18, 2013. The blaze sent thick smoke into the building's upper floors and nearly 150 people were displaced.

At least 10 people were hurt, including a 2-year-old girl and her grandfather who were critically injured. One pet dog also died in the fire, and three were treated for non-life-threatening burns.

Los Angeles fire officials said in a statement Wednesday the cause of the high-rise fire was "undetermined, most probably discarded smoking material." Officials did not specify what type of smoking material was discarded.

Built in 1961, the Barrington Plaza's 240-unit Building A was not equipped with a sprinkler system -- a feature that was not required when the building was constructed.