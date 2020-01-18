Woman Shot and Killed in Carson

A woman was found shot to death in Carson Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 12:15 p.m. in the 18800 block of Crocker Avenue near Avalon Boulevard, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately known, and no arrests were reported.

Homicide detectives Saturday continued their investigation

into the shooting death of a woman in Carson.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.