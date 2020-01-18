Carson

Woman Shot and Killed in Carson

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A woman was found shot to death in Carson Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 12:15 p.m. in the 18800 block of Crocker Avenue near Avalon Boulevard, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately known, and no arrests were reported.

News

Top news of the day

Granada Hills 4 hours ago

One Dead After Car Slams Into Three Parked Cars in Granada Hills

Santa Anita 3 hours ago

Gelding Euthanized After Injury at Santa Anita

Homicide detectives Saturday continued their investigation
into the shooting death of a woman in Carson.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Carson
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us