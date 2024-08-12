Los Angeles Mayor Bass to arrive at LAX with official Olympics flag

Tom Cruise brought the Olympic flag to LA from Paris in the most Tom Cruise way possible Sunday during the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will bring the official flag back to Southern California by more traditional means -- a flight scheduled to land early Monday afternoon at LAX. Bass' arrival will mark the kick off to a four-year countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The flight, including Team USA athletes and representative from the LA 28 organizing committee, is expected to land at about 2 p.m. A news conference will follow.

Bass will return to Paris for the Paralympic Games from Sept. 6-8. She arrived Thursday in Paris with LA28 President Casey Wasserman, City Councilman President Paul Krekorian, Councilwoman Traci Park and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo. The U.S. delegation also included first lady Jill Biden, California Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Bass received the flag on stage during a cinematic Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris. Cruise made a dramatic entrance from the roof of France's national stadium and took things from there, first on a motorcycle, then a transport plane from which he skydived into Los Angeles' Griffith Park, where he was seen adding the colorful Olympic rings to the Hollywood sign. The flag was handed off to mountain biker Kate Courtney, four-time track and field gold medalist Michael Johnson and Paris Olympics skateboarding silver medalist Jagger Eaton.

The Olympic flag was created for the Olympic Jubilee Congress in 1914 in Paris in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Olympic movement. The interlocking rings were first drawn by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, on a letter in July 1913 -- representing the union of the five continents and meeting of athletes from throughout the world. It's become one of the most recognized symbols, and the passing of the flag from one host city to another has become tradition at the closing of the games.

The flag, which will be taken to Los Angeles City Hall, is raised at the main venue during the Opening Ceremony. The 2028 Olympics will be Los Angeles' third as the host city, previously hosting the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

