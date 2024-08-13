2028 Los Angeles Olympics

What's the latest on tickets for LA28?

It'll likely be a while before LA Olympics tickets go on sale

Searching the internet for tickets to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Hold off a little longer. You can’t purchase them just yet. 

Tickets are expected to become available as the games get closer. The first round of tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics weren’t made available until early 2023.

The Olympic International Committee suggests checking LA28.org for updates.

“Ticket sales are under the responsibility of the Organising Committees for the Olympic Games. As such, we recommend you visit the dedicated section on their official website,” the OIC said.

As of Monday, there was no section on the LA28 website dedicated to tickets sales. Fans were encouraged to sign up to its newsletter for updates on tickets.

Tickets will also become available on axs.com, LA28’s official ticketing partner.

